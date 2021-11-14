World Cup Qualifiers: Madagascar army with guns invade Tanzania camp amid Covid-19 claims

The Tanzania Football Federation has confirmed their team is currently under tight security just hours before they face Madagascar in their final 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Group J fixture is slated for Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

However, Tanzania have issued a statement saying the Madagascar army has surrounded their hotel, claiming some of their players are Covid-19 positive and should not be allowed to leave their rooms.

“Soldiers have invaded Tanzania team hotel in Antananarivo and stationed at players’ rooms corridor with guns ahead of World Cup qualifiers match against hosts Madagascar,” TFF said in a statement on their social media pages.

“Soldiers have claimed that there are Covid-19 cases in Tanzania team.”

The Taifa Stars blew their chance to make it from Group J after they suffered a 3-0 home defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.

Goals from Gael Kakuta, Idumba Fasika, and Ben Malango ensured that the Taifa Stars lost the top spot as Benin, who beat Madagascar 2-0, took charge on 10 points from five matches.

The Leopards are second on eight points from five matches while Tanzania dropped to third on seven points and Madagascar are last on three points.

Despite their defeat to Congo, coach Kim Poulsen is confident they will pick up a win away.

“The defeat against Congo was difficult to take, it is a result we did not expect but it happened, losing 3-0 was painful, but we have forgotten about the result and are now focused to play well against Madagascar,” Poulsen said.

During the first meeting, Tanzania emerged winners after a 3-2 victory at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

While Tanzania will play away, Congo will wind up their group matches with a home game against Benin at Pentecost Martyrs Stadium on Sunday.