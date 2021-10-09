World Cup Qualifiers: 'Kenya can defeat Mali 5-0' - Kahata

The Sidama Coffee Sporting Club midfielder is optimistic the Harambee Stars can turn the tables on their opponents in the reverse clash

Kenya international Francis Kahata has stated it will not be a surprise to him if the Harambee Stars defeat Mali in this weekend's World Cup qualifier by the same scoreline they were beaten by earlier this week.

On Thursday, the East Africans fell 5-0 to Group E leaders the Eagles.

In the first half of the match in neutral Morocco, the hosts scored four goals courtesy of Ibrahima Kone - who scored a hat-trick, and Adama Traore. Farouk Shikhalo then scored their own goal to make it five for the West Africans in the second half.

But the Sidama Coffee Sporting Club player is optimistic Engin Firat's charges can get a similar positive outcome in Sunday's reverse fixture.

Kenya can avenge the loss

"I am sure no player was delighted with the outcome on Thursday, no one can be happy with that outcome," Kahata told Goal on Saturday.

"Yes, it was a poor performance, but since those in the team are representing us, we believe they can make amends in the next meeting at home.

"In football, everything is football, it will not be surprising for us to win 5-0 as well."

Will Kahata consider playing for Harambee Stars?

Kahata has not featured for Kenya since the Afcon finals in 2019, but the former Simba SC creative midfielder insists his time with the national team is not yet over and he still has a lot to offer.

"You know, I cannot just walk to the national team without an invitation," the former Gor Mahia player added.

"But I still have time to play for Stars because the quality is still there and I have the energy. It depends on the coach and what he wants. If he believes I can be part of the team, then gladly I will oblige.

Article continues below

"However, if that is not the case, then it is my duty to support those who have been called to represent us. they deserve to be in the team and it is the reason they are there."

Kenya are third in Group E with two points. They shared the spoils with Uganda and Rwanda in 0-0 and 1-1 draws, respectively, in their earlier matches.

The West Africans registered a 1-0 win over Amavubi at home before settling for a stalemate away to the Cranes. The latter defeated Rwanda by a solitary goal to take their points tally in the pool to five, two fewer than leaders Mali.