South Africa legends Mark Fish and Andre Arendse have publicly expressed their disappointment with Caf officiating that they believe denied Bafana Bafana to get a positive result against Ghana and advance to the final phase of World Cup qualifiers.

A controversial penalty in the 32nd minute that was converted by Andre Ayew, handed the hosts maximum points and a place in the final hurdle in the race to Qatar. It is a goal that has been discussed for the past couple of days, with Safa formally writing to Fifa hoping for action to be taken against referee Maguette Ndiaye.

Ghana's penalty

"It is difficult. We can see the effort shown by the players throughout the qualifiers. It’s disappointing that Ghana had a penalty that never looked like a penalty," Fish said as quoted by the Daily Sun.

"This has forfeited Bafana players a chance to qualify. We can only imagine what the coach and players are going through. Why are we not having VAR in qualifying rounds? I am not saying it’s perfect, but it can assist referees to make better decisions.

"[Safa] launched a protest, but I doubt if Fifa will overturn it... The PSL must be front runners and have VAR to set the standard for the rest of the continent. It’s difficult because as Africans we want to compete against teams from Europe."

What did Arendse say?

The former South Africa custodian expressed his satisfaction with the way the national team played in the competition, before stating how heartbreaking it was to see them eliminated that way.

"I was impressed with Bafana’s qualifying programme. They played quality football and I felt they were the best in the group," Arendse told the same platform.

"It was heart-breaking in the manner in which they got out of the competition. It was never a penalty, not in a million years. They were hard done by the referee’s decision.

"My only concern is that there is no concrete angle camera showing the incident, if it’s there we can win the protest."

Five teams from the continent will be representing Africa at the World Cup in Qatar.