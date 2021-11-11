World Cup Qualifiers: Brighton's Mwepu to miss Zambia's Mauritania and Tunisia duels

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss Zambia's World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia due to an injury.

Chipolopolo's team doctor, George Phiri, confirmed the star's absence due to a hamstring injury he sustained against Newcastle United on Saturday during a Premier League encounter.

"I wish to confirm that we have received all the foreign-based players except the two that are [Enock] Mwepu and Edward Chilufya. These have not come because of the injuries that they sustained during the games at their bases," said Phiri.

"Mwepu has an injury in one of the abductor's muscles in the hamstring, so he is unable to join us. Same with Chilufya. They are receiving treatment from their bases and are unable to make it to these games, which will take place soon."

This is the second time Mwepu has missed international engagements with Chipolopolo, as he was also not available in October when his teammates tackled Equatorial Guinea due to injury.

However, the Brighton star was part of the squad that played against Mauritania in September and provided an assist when Zambia picked up a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, midfielder Larry Bwalya explained the importance of picking up a win despite their exit from the qualification race.

"I think if someone is not motivated to come and watch this game, then they are looking at the short term," the Simba SC star said.

"If you look at the long term, playing together, starting now, I think it will help us in the next qualifiers because we need to bond.

"These games are helping us bond, even for the coming games, even for the friendlies that are going to be prepared, I think these are the games that are going to keep us together.

"They are the ones that are going to keep us together and be one. This is great preparation for the future."

Patson Daka of Leicester City, Rangers' Fashion Sakala, Emmanuel Banda of Djurgardens, Arsenal Tula's Kings Kangwa and Evans Kangwa and Lubambo Musonda of Horsens, RS Berkane's Clatous Chama, Toaster Nsabata of Sekhukhune United, Baroka's Mwenya Chibwe, and TP Mazembe's Tandi Mwape are the foreign-based players summoned who have joined the rest already.

Zambia will host Mauritania on Saturday at National Heroes Stadium.