World Cup Qualifiers: Blow for Liberia as Kpah Sherman is ruled out of Nigeria clash

Liberia have been dealt a huge blow as Kpah Sherman will play no part when the Lone Star take on Nigeria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening.

Sherman has played a key role in the West Africans’ quest for a place in Qatar 2022, nevertheless, he will miss the clash against Gernot Rohr’s men.

The 29-year-old – who represents Kedah FC - failed to join the rest of the Liberian team in Tangiers due to documentation issues.

His resident permit in Malaysia will expire on November 21 and travelling to Morocco would mean he would be unable to re-enter the Southeast Asian nation.

“It’s true that Sherman is out of the game against Nigeria. This is nothing to really worry about because coach Peter Butler has quality players who can fill his void, while he [coach Peter Butler] will be improvising,” Liberia Football Association deputy communication manager Gologo Ben Garkpah told GOAL.

In the forward’s absence, Liberia will now look up to either Peter Wilson or Van-Dave Harmon for inspiration in the attack.

Meanwhile, coach Butler disclosed that his team will produce their best against the three-time African kings despite playing away from home.

“Not playing at home has an effect on us but it is not my problem, my problems are to rebuild this team, play a branded football and put lads with discipline out there,” the Englishman told the media.

“I think the important thing from my perspective is you playing for pride while representing your country.

“I have a lot of respect for the Nigerian national team but we going to be competitive like we have done in every game we have played.”

Three days after taking on Nigeria inside Stade Ibn Batouta Tangiers, they will face the Central African Republic in their last Group C match of the qualification series.

LIBERIA SQUAD FOR NIGERIA & CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Goalkeepers: Derrick Julu (Watanga FC, Liberia), Tommy Songo's (LISCR FC, Liberia) and Boison Wynney de Souza (FC Someșul Dej, Romania)

Defenders: Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers, Liberia) Ben Benaiah (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Alvin Maccornel (Watanga FC, Liberia) Carlos Williams (Watanga FC, Liberia), Prince Balde (FC Drita, Kosovo), Jamal Arago (Sabail FK, Azerbaijan) and Mark Pabai (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

Midfielders: Abrahim Soumaoro (Paeek FC, Cyprus), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Marcus Macaulay (Sahab FC, Jordan), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Justin Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden) and Abu Kamara (FC Makedonija, North Macedonia)

Forwards: Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania), Van-Dave Harmon (KF Laci, Albania), Kpah Sherman(Kedah FC, Malaysia) and Sylvanus Nimley (Ilves, Finland)