Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Ghana are more experienced than them and that exerts pressure on the West Africans to win Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

It is an encounter which will decide the winner of Group G as Bafana lead this pool by three points ahead of second-placed Ghana.

Broos’ side just needs a point to qualify to the knockout round, while the Black Stars need nothing short of victory.

“I have always said that the job is not yet done for us. But what we have done until now is fantastic,” Broos told the media.

“For Ghana, they have to be in the next round, they are always at the World Cup so I think as a team with much experience, it will be a bigger problem if they don’t get to the next round. So the pressure is on them. If winning is enough, it is difficult.

“We will be ready for the game and we will see after 90 minutes if we will be in the next round. Everyone likes to go to the World cup. It’s been a long while since South Africa were at the World Cup. They organised it 10 years ago and were there 20 years ago, I think.

“It will be very good for South African football. When you hear Europeans talking about football, they mention Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast or Cameroon and never talk about South Africa. So it will be very good for us to qualify for the next round and maybe being in Qatar next year.”

Broos was appointed Bafana coach in May and has been in charge of five games in which he has recorded a draw and four straight wins.

Having previously said he is rebuilding South Africa and qualifying for the World Cup would be a bonus, the Belgian is not worried about losing his job if they fall to Ghana.

“[Bafana need to beat Ghana] to save my job? Have you spoken with the president of Safa? He told you this will save my job?,” added Broos.

“Both teams are anxious now and I’m now afraid that if we fail to qualify I will lose my job. In football coaches come and go. This is our job so I’m not at all afraid to lose my job.”

Broos will be coming up against Milovan Rajevac who has been in charge of three games in his second stint as Ghana coach, winning two games and drawing one.

