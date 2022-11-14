World Cup is good for Chelsea to get back into shape - Senegal defender Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has welcomed the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar insisting Chelsea players will need it to recharge their season.

Chelsea have lost five matches in the top-flight

Koulibaly admits Chelsea are not in good shape

He will represent Senegal at the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues suffered their fifth Premier League defeat of the season after going down 1-0 against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The defeat left Chelsea in position eighth of the 20-team league table with 21 points from 14 matches. The outcome has not pleased the 31-year-old Senegal international, who feels the players need the World Cup to strategise for subsequent matches after the tournament.

WHAT KOULIBALY SAID: "We have to be sad after losing in Newcastle," he said as quoted by the Chelsea officialwebsite.

"We wanted to get the three points but it was a tough game. Newcastle played well, they made a lot of intensity and it was difficult for us with all the injuries we have and all the pressure they put on us.

"It was a bit tough and we are sad that we lost this game because we wanted more and we didn’t get it. We have to work hard because we are far from first place in the Premier League.

"We have a lot of very important players who are injured and the players who played are not in a good mood. We have to keep on working, keep on believing because we can reach our objective.

"We have a break, and we can think about our team, think about Chelsea the club, because there is a lot to do to come back in a good shape."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Koulibaly admitted Chelsea are currently not in a good place and must work hard to change their fortune.

"We need to know we are not in a good place. We need to keep on working, keep on believing. For the supporters it is hard to lose again because it is three games in a row that we lose and it is difficult for us and it is difficult for them," he said.

"So we have to get back after the World Cup with another mentality, and a mentality to win the games and to get points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since their 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park on October 16, Chelsea have gone five top-flight matches without a win. After Villa, they drew 0-0 against Brentford before the 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Chelsea then suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, lost 1-0 against Arsenal and now the 1-0 defeat against the Magpies.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOULIBALY? With the league taking a break to pave the way for the World Cup, Koulibaly will hope to enjoy better tidings with Senegal in the global competition in the Gulf nation.

The Lions of Teranga have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador. They will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.