World Cup 2026 host cities: Stadium venues listed for FIFA tournament in United States, Canada & Mexico

The United States, Canada and Mexico will split hosting duties at World Cup 2026, with 16 venues set to provide the backdrop to star-studded fixtures as FIFA’s flagship event heads back to the Americas for the first time since 1994.
The USA put on the grandest of shows back then, while neighbours in Mexico have previously staged a global gathering on two previous occasions – in 1970 and 1986.
Canada is now joining the party, as part of a triple venture, with an initial list of 43 prospective stadiums across 41 cities having been slowly whittled down to a final list of 16. Who is getting the nod across North and Central America? GOAL takes a look…
World Cup 2026 host cities and stadium venues
As the World Cup finals are expanded to 48 teams and 80 games from 2026, the following is the definitive list of host cities and stadium venues released by FIFA:
The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, played host to the World Cup final in 1994, as Brazil edged out Italy on penalties, and will form part of FIFA’s plans once again alongside billion-dollar structures such as AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Due to FIFA rules with respect to stadium sponsorships, Gillette Stadium will be known as Boston Stadium for the tournament.
The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford has been honoured with the opportunity to host the final.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
71,000
Boston
|Boston Stadium
68,756
Dallas
AT&T Stadium
80,000
Houston
NRG Stadium
71,500
Kansas City
Arrowhead Stadium
76,416
Los Angeles
Rose Bowl Stadium or SoFi Stadium
90,888/70,200
Miami
Hard Rock Stadium
65,326
|New York/New Jersey
MetLife Stadium
82,500
Philadelphia
Lincoln Financial Field
69,796
San Francisco/Bay Area
Levi’s Stadium
68,500
Seattle
Lumen Field
72,000
BC Place in Vancouver has figured prominently in World Cup events before, after playing host to the women’s final in 2015, but only came back into the reckoning in March 2022 as Montreal pulled out of the running.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Toronto
BMO Field
30,000
Vancouver
BC Place
54,500
Estadio Azteca has already seen Brazil and Argentina icons Pelé and Diego Maradona savour World Cup glory in legendary surroundings. It will host the opening match on June 11, 2026, among other key fixtures.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Guadalajara
Estadio Akron
46,232
Mexico City
|Estadio Azteca
81,070
Monterrey
Estadio BBVA
51,348