World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Ghana unveil preparation line-up for South Africa and Ethiopia duels

The Black Stars are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to beat Bafana Bafana and the Walya in June

Ghana are set to pitch camp in Europe from May 20 ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in June.

The precise preparation venue was not stated as the Ghana Football Association announced the Black Stars' itinerary for the upcoming games in Group G, which also includes Zimbabwe.

Looking to make a return to the global showpiece after missing out on the 2018 gathering in Russia, CK Akonnor’s outfit will open their campaign at home against Ethiopia on June 4 before facing South Africa away on June 12.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce the programme line up for the Black Stars from now until the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon,” the GFA announced on its official website on Thursday.

“Ghana have qualified for a record ninth Africa Cup of Nations tournament on the spin and are set to battle other African giants in the continental showpiece scheduled for Cameroon in June 2022.

“The Black Stars will also begin the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in June this year – with an aim to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the previous edition in Russia. The Black Stars are paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.”

The preparation schedule is unveiled three days after Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo charged the Black Stars to not only qualify for Qatar 2022 but go on to at least reach the semi-final of the competition.

“The target is to bring the cup home by winning the Afcon 2022. We must go a step further than our second-place finishes in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and end the 40-year drought for a title,” Akufo-Addo said on Monday.

"We must also reach at least the semi-finals of the world cup in Qatar. Our exploits in 2010, where we reached the quarter-final in South Africa, tell us that once prepared, we have the quality and the talent to match any of the best teams in the world.

“The task might seem daunting, but it is exactly not insurmountable."

After three straight appearances at the World Cup between 2006 and 2014, Ghana were edged by Egypt for the ticket to Russia 2018.

The Black Stars made their debut at the global showpiece at Germany 2006 where they surpassed expectations to reach the Round of 16, their Cinderella run halted by defending champions Brazil.

Four years later in South Africa, Ghana went one step further to reach the quarter-final where they bowed out to Uruguay in a penalty shoot-out.

At Brazil 2014, the West Africans were knocked out at the group stage.