World Cup 2022: ‘Ghana have no chance’ – Ex-Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs coach Ertugal

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral has said Ghana stand no chance of advancing from their World Cup group.

Ertugal has no hope in Black Stars

Ghana buoyed by two straight friendly wins

Ertugal names South Korea as surprise package

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

While assessing the strength of each side, Ertugal gave the African representatives no chance of getting a ticket to the knockout stage.

The Turkish tactician also added that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Selecao might progress all the way to the quarter-finals.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Portugal is an interesting team," Ertugal said.

"It was always a one-man show, years ago, in which they always had unbelievably great talents and players, but do they have the capacity to reach a certain level? I probably see them in the quarterfinals, but not over, there’s not enough in this team," he said.

"For me Ghana have got no chance in this group, no chance.

"Uruguay maybe. Korea is interesting. They have, in the last few years, they have always started Kim Min-jae, who played for Fernebache and now plays for Napoli. He is a great, great defender, and they have many of them.

"So Korea could be a surprise in the end there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Going into the global tournament, the Black Stars are buoyed by their recent 2-0 win against Switzerland. In the September friendlies, the West Africans were defeated 3-0 by Brazil but defeated Nicaragua later by a margin of 1-0.

In these friendlies, their star midfielder Thomas Partey did not take part. He was not available for Ghana’s friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua as he was ruled out by an injury.

During the November 17 win over Switzerland, the Arsenal star was in the matchday squad but was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile, Ghana were hit by setbacks when goalkeepers Joe Wollacott and Richard Ofori were ruled out of the global bonanza due to injuries.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA: The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24. They will then tackle South Korea and finally end the group campaign with a match against Uruguay.