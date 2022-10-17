World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Addo promised me a spot in Black Stars provisional squad - Salis

Lens midfielder Samed Abdul Salis has claimed coach Otto Addo’s promise that he will be given a chance to prove himself.

Salis discusses Addo’s promise ahead of squad announcement

He has actively featured for Lens in Ligue 1

Missed previous Black Stars friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? Salis has stated the Black Stars coach reached out to him and assured him of a slot in the yet-to-be-named squad.

Salis, who has made 10 appearances for Lens this season in Ligue 1, was not part of Ghana’s team that played two friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.

Addo is reportedly expected to release a 30-man squad in the first week of November before trimming it to 26 men that will proceed to the global finals.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The coach sent me a message this [Saturday] morning. He said to me; 'You are going to be on the list’," Salis told Sports World Ghana.

"Everyone’s dream is to be at the World Cup, and that is my dream too. I want to be in the final 26."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While explaining why Salis did not feature in his recent squad during the Fifa international break, Addo said the Lens midfielder did not want to be on the reserve list.

However, the tactician did not rule out calling up Salis in the future as he said the Black Stars’ doors are still open for the defensive midfielder.

Thomas Partey – who also missed the Brazil and Nicaragua fixtures due to an injury - Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, and Daniel Kyereh are expected to feature in Otto’s midfield list when he names the Qatar-bound players.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIS: His continued participation for Lens in France is a welcome development as that will help him maintain his level.

After falling to Brazil and beating Nicaragua, the Black Stars will play another friendly on November 17 against Switzerland before they head to Qatar to commence their World Cup campaign.

The former Africa Cup of Nations winners are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.