Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium: 10 things you need to know about the 'architectural marvel' for the World Cup 2022

Ahmad Bin Ali stadium hosted the Emir Cup final between Al Saad and Al Arabi...

has inaugurated a new venue for the FIFA World Cup 2022 - the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium - on Friday evening. The stadium – will be the new home of Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Rayyan Sports Club.

December 18 is always special for Qatar. It is the Qatar National Day and the 2022 World Cup final will be held on December 18 two years later at the Lusail stadium.

Goal provides you with 10 interesting facts about the stadium that hosted its first match in the form of the Amir Cup final between Al-Saad and Al Arabi.

1) Ahmad Bin Ali stadium is the fourth stadium in Qatar that is ready for for the global showpiece event in 2022 after Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City stadiums. The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has now inaugurated four venues for the World Cup, with exactly two years left for the marquee event.

2) The Ahmad Bin Ali stadium is set to host seven matches up to the Round of 16 stage during the World Cup.

3) The stadium symbolises different aspects of Qatar - the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, and local and international trade. Its dune-like structures resemble the sand dunes that surround traditional desert tents. A fifth shape – a shield – brings together all the others, representing the strength and unity that is relevant to the city of Al Rayyan.

The SC was awarded the Stadium Design of the Year award for the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium Stadium at the 2016 World Stadium Congress in Doha.

4) The capacity of the stadium is 40,000. During the Amir Cup final, it operated at 50 per cent of its capacity. Fans were seated two seats apart and were required to present a negative COVID-19 test or positive COVID-19 antibodies test in order to enter the stadium.

5) The stadium is a 30-minute drive from Doha and is also accessible by metro as it is within walking distance of Al Riffa Metro Station – on Doha Metro’s Green Line. It is situated in one of Qatar's most historic cities and is close to Doha on the way to some beautiful desert landscapes. The community in Al Rayyan will also be served the sporting complex around the stadium that includes six football training pitches, a cricket pitch, horse riding track, cycling track, gym equipment and an athletics track.

6) The venue's design, construction, management and energy efficiency are in line with the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD). As a result, GSAS Design & Build Certification (four-star rating), GSAS Construction Management Certification (Class A*) and GSAS Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) Compliance Certificates have been awarded to the Al Rayyan stadium.

7) The stadium was constructed after demolishing the former Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Most of the materials from the demolished stadium were used in the construction or were recycled. The project achieved a landfill rate of 90 per cent, given that they kept construction and demolition waste to a minimum. It is also 20 per cent more energy-efficient compared to other venues and uses 20 per cent less water, thanks to sustainable measures.

8) 's biggest construction firm, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), along with Qatari contractor, Al Balagh Trading & Contracting have built the architectural marvel.

9) The stadium has achieved a significant health and safety milestone after becoming the first project site to complete 20 million working hours on two occasions without a Lost Time Injury (LTI). An LTI is an injury sustained by an employee that leads to loss of productive work in the form of absenteeism or delays.

10) After the FIFA World Cup, its capacity will be brought down to 20000 and its modular upper tier will be removed and donated to a suitable footballing project overseas in developing nations.