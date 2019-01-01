Women's World Cup: 'Knockout games come down to small details' - Cameroon coach Djeumfa

The coach has tasked the Indomitable Lionesses to be focused for the duration of the match against England

Alain Djeumfa says the women's team needs to avoid errors to upstage in the Round of 16 in Valenciennes on Sunday.

A 2-1 win over New Zealand in their final Group E encounter was enough to send the Indomitable Lionesses through to the knockout stages for the second time on the bounce.

At Stade du Hainaut, the Africans will be hoping to avoid back-to-back Round of 16 defeats when they lock horns with Phil Neville's side.

The coach, who was the team's fitness trainer at their maiden outing in Canada four years ago, is confident about their chances of seeing off the English side.

"I know my players call me 'Mean dog' because it's true that I'm strict with them," Djeumfa told Fifa.

"But above all, I'm strict with myself. We're now through to the Round of 16 against England, a nation firmly established in the elite of world football and an opponent whose strengths need no introduction.

"My role is to make sure the girls stay focused before the game and to prepare them in the best way possible for the challenge because it won't be easy. That's why I don't let anyone ease off.

"We're entering a very important phase in this competition. Often these knockout games come down to small details."

A win over England will see Cameroon become the first African side to triumph in a Women's World Cup knockout stage tie.