Women's U17 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana start right in Liberia

The Black Maidens secured a win in their trip to Monrovia on Sunday

opened their 2020 Fifa Women's U17 World Cup qualifiers on a good note with a 2-0 away triumph over Liberia on Sunday.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah and Salamatu Abdulai netted for the Black Maidens in the second round first leg fixture in Monrovia.

Baba Nuhu's outfit will hope to register another good result in the second leg in a fortnight to book a place in the third and final round.

Ghana drew a bye in the first round of the qualifiers for the final tournament set for in November.

The Black Maidens are looking to qualify for the world gathering and better their quarter-final berth in in 2018.

The West Africans' best performance at the competition remains a third-place finish in 2012.

