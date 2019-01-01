Wolves vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to get the Red Devils back on track in the FA Cup after a Premier League loss to Arsenal a week ago

have had the relative luxury of a midweek off ahead of their quarter-final clash with at Molineux.

After overcoming Paris Saint-Germain spectacularly in the Champions League , Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered something of a hangover as they were defeated against Arsenal last Sunday , leaving their top four hopes in the balance.

On Saturday, their attention switches to knockout competition, when they face a Wolves side enjoying a fine season and who are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BBC One or streamed via BBC Sport Live or BBC iPlayer.

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves players Goalkeepers Rui Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, R. Vinagre, John, Kilman Midfielders Neves, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Goncalves, Watt Forwards Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa, Traore, Ashley-Seal, Ennis

Wolves have a full squad available for this encounter.

A full-strength starting XI is expected, with the exception of John Ruddy, who replaces Rui Patricio in goal.

Wolves starting XI: Ruddy, Doherty, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Otto, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jimenez, Jota.

Subs: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Adama.

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Dalot, Shaw, Williams, Jones, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Herrera, Matic, Pobga Forwards Chong, Greenwood, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial

Manchester United’s injury problems are starting to clear up, although Antonio and Alexis Sanchez are both still missing.

Matteo Darmian is not involved, but Jesse Lingard starts and Juan Mata makes the bench.

Romelu Lukaku also misses out.

Ashley Young is banned.

Manchester United starting XI: Romero, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

Subs: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Perreira, Fred, McTominay, Mata.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Having rekindled Manchester United’s challenge for a top-four finish and led the Red Devils into the quarter-finals of the , in which they will face Barcelona, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing everything he possibly can to earn a shot at the role on a full-time basis.

Despite his roaring success, Solskjaer has yet to be offered the post on a full-time basis but he remains cool over his prospects.

“Ed Woodward is the one with the responsibility to make the decision. I have a very good relationship with him,” he told the Fotballklubben podcast, referring to the club’s executive vice-chairman.

FA Cup success, though down the list of priorities at Old Trafford currently, would only further enhance his claims to the post, particularly as they have already negotiated difficult fixtures away against and in the competition this season.

Club legend Gary Neville, meanwhile, is of the opinion that the defining moment of United’s run in will come after the international break, which will begin immediately after Saturday’s fixture.

“If you start to look at the period from April 9-28 it’s a real testing period," he warned on Sky Sports .

"With the squad that is creaking a little bit. There is a long way to go for this to be a successful season for United.

“They have to be careful not to end up falling in between everything and doing well but not really concentrating on one competition more than the other.”

Wolves are United’s immediate target and, lying in seventh place, they have shown themselves to be a major threat to the big guns this term, dispatching Liverpool from the FA Cup 2-1 in the third round.

It took a stoppage-time Eden Hazard equaliser to deny them three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, leaving the squad of Nuno Espirito Santo disappointed but determined.

“We know we can sit deep and attack on the counter. Our goal was outstanding but we're gutted,” captain Conor Coady admitted.

“There's no real fear from us coming to places like this.”

Having earned two more points than any other team outside the ‘big six’ against that group in Premier League action, they should fancy their chances of a Saturday night upset.