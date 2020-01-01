Wolves determined to keep Man Utd-linked Raul Jimenez & now have ‘five times more Mexican fans’ than UK ones

The highly-rated striker, who has been linked with the Red Devils & teams in Spain, is a key part of future plans at Molineux on and off the field

Raul Jimenez has sparked talk of interest from and , but are determined to retain the services of a player that means they now have “five times more Mexican fans” than UK ones.

The highly-rated frontman first arrived at Molineux on loan from in the summer of 2018.

A healthy haul of 17 goals in his debut campaign saw a club-record £30 million ($40m) permanent transfer option taken up.

More teams

Jimenez has gone on to added a further 20 efforts to his tally this term, with his exploits said to be attracting interest from Old Trafford and Spain.

Wolves, though, have no intention of parting with the 28-year-old frontman as he has become integral to their future plans on and off the field.

The club’s head of marketing, Russell Jones, told Excelsior: “We want to make sure that we keep Raul.

“The Wolverhampton board is very aware of the impact he has made on marketing and business strategies, so I hope it will be possible to bring more Mexicans in the future.”

Jones added: “Raul’s impact began from the day he signed with the club.

“In the last 18 months, our base of Mexican followers has grown 500%. Now we have five times more Mexican fans than we have in the UK, which is amazing.

“This is where we have to separate football from marketing, because they are two different things.

Article continues below

“Football will always look for the best players in the world. The fact that Raul is Mexican is a bonus, but he’s on the team because he is a fantastic player.

“From the marketing perspective, I’d love to have a player from , one from , but football comes first so at the beginning we look at them being good players, and if in addition they come from countries where we can build a base of fans, that’s very good for me and for the marketing team.”

Jimenez drew a blank in his most recent outing for Wolves, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Leicester, but Nuno’s side sit seventh in the Premier League table – five points adrift of the top four – and will be keeping a close eye on Manchester City’s situation following their Champions League ban.