Wolverhampton Wanderers' Saiss ends Everton’s fine run at Goodison Park

The Morocco international ended the Toffees' run of six consecutive clean sheets at home with his first-half goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss has become the first player to score a Premier League goal at Goodison Park after 549 minutes of play on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday's outing, the Toffees didn't concede a goal in their previous six league outings which stretched back to last season.

Shortly after Richarlison broke the deadlock for the hosts at Goodison Park, Saiss powered in his effort from close range to draw both sides level in the ninth minute.

The effort was the Moroccan's maiden goal on his first league start of the season.

Three minutes after Saiss' equaliser, Alex Iwobi found the target to give a 2-1 lead.