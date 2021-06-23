The 36-year-old scored twice from the spot against France, tying Ali Daei's record of 109 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is used to setting records, but his latest one is one of the most significant of his career.

The Portugal star netted twice from the spot against France on Wednesday, making him the joint-top scoring men's international player of all time.

Ronaldo reached 109 career international goals, tying former Iran star Ali Daei and inspiring plenty of reaction on social media – including from Daei himself.

Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal draw France 2-2 in their Group F finale, clinching third place in the group.

The result secured Portugal's place in the last 16 as one of the best four third-place finishers, with France winning Group F and Germany finishing as runners-up.

Portugal will take on Belgium in the last 16 on Sunday.

