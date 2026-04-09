With a brief break and a single training session, how are Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd fine-tuning their preparations for the Asian showdown?

Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd have begun preparations for their eagerly anticipated AFC Champions League clash, following their respective league outings in Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Wednesday.

The sides will meet in the round of 16 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah next Monday.

According to Saudi daily Al-Riyadiah, Al-Hilal’s Italian head coach, Simone Inzaghi, has granted his squad a rest day today, with a return to training scheduled for Friday as part of their build-up to facing Al-Sadd.

The team will conduct its main session in Riyadh on Saturday morning before flying to Jeddah on a private jet later that day.

The team will then conduct a single, closed-door session at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium on Sunday, the day before kickoff.

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In contrast, Al Sadd head coach Roberto Mancini will conduct two sessions in Jeddah after arriving by private jet on Saturday.

The Qatari side will hold its first session at the reserve pitch in King Abdullah Sports City on Saturday, followed by a second session at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City on Sunday.

Both clubs enter the contest on the back of Wednesday league wins: Al-Hilal thumped Al-Kholood 6–0, while Al-Sadd beat Al-Sailiya 3–1.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Khulood 6–0 at the Kingdom Arena in Round 29 of the Roshen League, while Al-Sadd beat Al-Sailiya 3–1 in Round 21 of the Doha Bank Stars League.

Al-Hilal currently occupy second place in the Saudi Pro League with 68 points, two adrift of leaders Al-Nassr, who have a game in hand, while Al-Sadd lead the Qatari top flight with 42 points.