Wissam Abu Ali was carried off on a stretcher, and his knee injury is described as “concerning”

Palestinian striker Wissam Abu Ali, of Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, suffered a knee injury during his side’s 1–1 draw with Orlando City. The problem first surfaced in the 16th minute when he collided with Orlando’s Brian Ogeda, prompting immediate medical attention.

The forward first felt discomfort in the 16th minute when he collided with Brian Ogeda, forcing him to ground and prompting immediate medical attention.

Although he briefly returned to the field, he was clearly in discomfort.

In the 32nd minute he collapsed inside the penalty area with no challenge, signalling immediately for a substitution and eventually leaving the field on a stretcher.

The forward had also suffered a similar knee issue last season against Toronto FC.

This term he had started brightly, registering five goals and one assist in seven appearances (nearly 500 minutes).

Columbus Crew head coach Henrik Ridström said after the game that the full extent of the injury was still unknown and that Abu Ali would undergo further tests to confirm a diagnosis.

“The injury is worrying, but I can’t say for certain at this stage,” Ridström explained, adding that the decision to let Abu Ali continue after the first knock was made with the medical team and stressing that the incident might just be “bad luck”.