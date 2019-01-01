Winks confident Pochettino can get Tottenham out of 'dark times'

Spurs have started the season in torrid form but the England midfielder has no doubt their Argentine boss can get them back on track

Harry Winks concedes are going through "dark times" but says the club's under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino retains the squad's full support.

Tuesday's 7-2 humbling at home to in the was followed by a resounding 3-0 defeat at and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

That result leaves the club languishing ninth in the league, with questions being asked about Pochettino's future just four months after he took them to the Champions League final.

Spurs have been dumped out of the already and face an uphill task to progress in Europe, with their long wait for major silverware set to drag on for another year.

boss Gareth Southgate was recently tipped to succeed Pochettino at Tottenham, but has since re-affirmed his commitment to the national team.

Winks, who was introduced as a half-time substitute at the Amex Stadium, insists Pochettino is still the right man for the job, believing he is capable of turning their fortunes around.

"He's been fantastic ever since he's been at the club and taken the club to new heights," Winks began. "At the moment we are going through a bit of a rough patch. That happens in football, every club goes through it.

"It's important we stand up as men and get through these dark times, and hopefully we can get back to playing well and winning as much as we can.

"In the last six years we have come such a long way, we have become a title-challenging side. But we haven't shown it this season, we have only shown it in parts.

"In certain games, we have played really well but for the majority of this season, we haven't shown what we are about.

"It's important we look back on it and reflect, realise it's not been good enough, no excuses. The only way we can put it right is back in training and the next match."

Tottenham are next in action at home to on October 19, before hosting in the Champions League.