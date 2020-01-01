Willian vows to see out 2019-20 campaign with Chelsea despite being no closer to new contract

The Brazilian has been unable to offer an update on his future, but has pledged to give his all to the Blues' cause for as long as possible

Willian says he would have "no problem" continuing to play for beyond July if the 2019-20 campaign is extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 31-year-old only has three-and-a-half months left to run on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge, and has yet to reach an agreement with the Blues over an extension.

Chelsea have already offered the international the chance to remain in west London until 2022, but he has admitted to holding out for an extra year on top of that.

Willian has enjoyed a hugely successful seven-year spell in the Premier League since moving to the Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

He has amassed over 300 appearances for the Blues across all competitions during that period, picking up two Premier League winners' medals along the way.

It could be that Willian's time at Chelsea is cut short before the current season is concluded if the top-flight does not resume as planned on April 4, but he has vowed to remain loyal regardless of his contract situation if he is still needed.

“My contract really ends, I think in July," the midfielder told Esporte Interativo during a live Facebook chat.

“And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

“But it’s clear that this is not a certainty, we don’t know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation.”

When asked if he was any closer to agreeing on fresh terms with Chelsea, Willian responded: "No, nothing new, no news.

“Especially after what’s happening, everything stopped. But so far no news about anything.”

Willian and the rest of the Chelsea squad have been self-isolating since Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19 last week, as the authorities continue to try and deal with the global pandemic.

The Brazilian added on the measures the club has put in place to ensure the safety of players and staff: "The instructions they passed on to us were that no one should leave the house.

"Unless there’s something you need to buy, at the market or at the pharmacy. But we shouldn’t leave the house, not to go to any other type of place.

"And if the club knew something that the players would be leaving, they would fine us. That’s what they said to us.”