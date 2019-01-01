Willian replaces injured Neymar in Brazil's Copa America squad

The Chelsea winger has been forced to cut a holiday in Israel short to meet up with his compatriots after getting the nod ahead of Lucas and Vinicius

star Willian has been chosen to replace Neymar after the forward was forced out of 's Copa America plans.

Neymar's Copa hopes were ruined on Wednesday when he suffered an ankle injury early in his team's friendly victory over .

And, while Lucas Moura of and 's Vinicius Junior had been mentioned as replacements, Blues winger Willian has ultimately received the nod.

"The attacker Willian, of Chelsea, has been called up by the Brazil national team and will play the 2019 Brazil Copa America," the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed in a statement released on Friday.

"He has been called to replace Neymar, who was dropped from the squad following the friendly against ."

Willian will now have to return to his native Brazil from vacations in Israel, after missing out on Tite's original 23-man call-up.

And, while he was not in the coach's plans initially, the 30-year-old brings a wealth of international experience to the table for his country.

Willian made his debut for Brazil in November 2011 and has gone on to make 65 appearances in the Selecao, scoring eight goals.

He also represented his country in two World Cups, in 2014 on home soil and at 2018, and with Neymar's withdrawal he is the third most experienced player in Tite's squad, behind captain Dani Alves (107 caps) and Thiago Silva (78).

Brazil kick off their Copa America campaign in Group A on Friday June 14 against , before going on to face and in the tournament's opening phase.