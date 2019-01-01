Willian Jose’s derby day wondergoal and Chimy’s amazing cameo - The best of La Liga

The Brazilian struck a stunner while Ezequiel Avila made an instant impact for SD Huesca - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Match Day 22

There was derby day delight for Real Sociedad this past weekend as Willian Jose’s wondergoal proved the winner in a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The Brazilian smashed a stunning drive into the top corner to double Real’s lead over their local rivals and ultimately claim the spoils in El Derbi Vasco.

But he wasn’t the only one making waves on Matchday 22, with Argentinian Chimy Avila hitting the headlines with a cameo to remember for SD Huesca.

The 24-year-old San Lorenzo loanee emerged from the bench with this side leading Real Valladolid 3-0 and took just a minute to add a fine fourth, racing clear before coolly slotting the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from La Liga.