Willian hopes to remain in Premier League as Chelsea contract nears its end

The Brazilian winger ruled out a return to Brazil as he hopes to continue on in England

Willian says that he hopes to remain in the Premier League as the winger enters the final months of his contract with .

The Brazilian star has made over 300 appearances for the Blues, winning a pair of Premier League titles, the and since joining from in 2013.

However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, leaving his future up in the air heading towards the summer.

Willian has been linked with a move to and in recent months, although his status with Chelsea has yet to be decided.

And the winger admitted that his preference is to remain in for the foreseeable future.

"My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don't rule out playing in other leagues, no," Willian told ESPN Brazil .

"I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens. I’m very used to England."

Willian has also been linked with a return to his home country, having played in Europe for the last 14 years of his career.

But he ruled out a return to Brazilian side Corinthians, insisting that he still feels like he's at the top of his game in European football.

"About Corinthians, everyone asks me this question. Of course, I have affection for the club, I joined there when I was nine, I left when I was 18, I spent most of the time there, I have many friends there, the whole family was a Corinthians player before I played there. But today, I don't think about going back to play. My goal is to continue in Europe."

"I feel that I am at the peak today," he added. "We acquire something over the years, and I believe it is the peak of my career, yes."

The 31-year-old also discussed his future once his playing career is over, as he admitted that he doesn't expect to follow former team-mate Frank Lampard into management when he decides to step away.

"I think about being an entrepreneur in football," he said. "I think that, because of my posture, my way of being, I don't see myself as a coach.

"As an entrepreneur, yes, taking care of the players' career, in the same way that I did, I also want to help in the lives of other young people, helping and helping those in need."