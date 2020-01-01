'Willian has done absolutely nothing for Arsenal!' - Hartson singles out 'poor' Gunners midfielder

A man who enjoyed cult hero status during his time with the north London outfit thinks the Brazilian has fallen well short of expectations

John Hartson has singled out Willian for criticism, claiming the midfielder "has done nothing" for since joining the club in August.

Arsenal snapped Willian up on a free transfer at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, which proved to be the Brazilian's last at .

The 32-year-old was initially seen as a major coup for the Gunners given his impressive record at Stamford Bridge, where he scored 63 goals in 339 games while getting his hands on two Premier League titles, one crown and the .

Unfortunately, the former Blues star has been unable to live up to the same high standards during his first few months at Emirates Stadium, drawing blanks in his opening 16 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side while only contributing three assists.

Willian's performances have been called into question amid Arsenal's slide towards the relegation zone, which continued with a 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Gunners are now only four points above 18th placed having played two games more, with their pre-season target of a top-four finish now seemingly well out of reach.

Hartson thinks several members of Arteta's squad have been guilty of resting on their laurels in recent months, including Willian, who he has slammed for failing to hit the ground running at the start of his career in north London.

“Arsenal got him on a free from Chelsea. It was reported that there were several clubs in the hunt for Willian," the former Arsenal striker told talkSPORT. “He decided to come across London and again he has just not done it.

“These players are living off their past, you know. Willian was outstanding at Chelsea at times, winning trophies, but he’s done absolutely nothing at Arsenal. He’s been poor.”

Willian will likely return to Arteta's starting XI when the Gunners play host to in a quarter-final clash on Tuesday, before focus switches back to the Premier League. Arsenal are set to welcome title-chasing Chelsea to Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day, where they will be aiming to halt a seven-match winless run in the top-flight.