Willian explains Arsenal struggles after crossing London from Chelsea

The experienced Brazil international forward was considered to be quite a coup for the Gunners, but he has fallen short of expectations so far

Willian admits to being “far away” from his best at , with the Brazilian forward putting his struggles for form in 2020-21 down to a change of scenery, despite only crossing London from .

The winger was considered to be quite a coup for the Gunners last summer when he completed a switch from Premier League rivals.

Willian had spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, taking in 339 appearances and collecting two English top-flight titles.

That knowhow was expected to be put to good use at Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta looking to blend youth and experience in north London.

Willian has, however, failed to find a spark in the current campaign, with the 32-year-old conceding as much as he vows to get better.

He has told Arsenal’s official matchday programme: “Well, it's never easy changing club, especially after being somewhere for so long.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years before coming to Arsenal and then you have a new club, new people, a new philosophy.

“Things are different so I'm still adapting but I feel good, I have been learning a lot – a new footballing philosophy.

“Everyone is great here. I know I can improve a lot, and of course my performances on the pitch can be a lot better.”

Willian started positively enough for the Gunners, with two assists registered on the opening weekend against , but he has gone backwards from that point.

He added: “The first game was great for me, against Fulham, I felt I had a good performance and gave two assists. And then, I don't know.

“I'm always trying to do my best, sometimes things don't go the way you want. You have to say it's a part of football and a part of life.

“Sometimes you have good moments, other times you have bad moments, you have to learn from that.

“And right now, I know I'm far away from being at my best, but I'm determined to work hard and change this.”

While Willian has been toiling, Arteta has stuck by him and handed out 18 appearances across all competitions.

That show of faith has been welcomed, with Willian saying of his manager: “Of course we talk about lots of things together, and I know I have his support.

“That's great for me, and to have the support of the club, so what I can do is always work hard, give my best in training to try to improve myself. This is the only way to get back to good performances.”

Arsenal, who were held to a goalless derby draw by in their latest outing, will be back in action on Monday when they play host to Newcastle.