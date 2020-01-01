Willian claims he could leave Chelsea as they refuse to offer him three-year deal

The Brazilian has revealed that the Blues are only willing to give him a two-year extension as he nears the end of his current contract

Willian has suggested that he could leave this summer due to a disagreement over the terms of a possible contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in June.

The 31-year-old has spent the last seven years of his career at Stamford Bridge, racking up over 300 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The Blues have won four major trophies during that period, including two Premier League titles and the , with the Brazilian often serving as a regular fixture in the starting line-up.

Willian has been a prominent figure once again under Frank Lampard, contributing five goals and five assists in 34 appearances in 2019-20.

He is, however, due to become a free agent this summer and has yet to agree on fresh terms with Chelsea over a renewal.

Willian has now revealed that he has been offered the chance to remain in west London for an extra two years but that he is seeking three - a stance that could see him move on if the Blues refuse to budge in negotiations.

"It’s a difficult situation because Chelsea offered me two years and they are not going to change what they offered. I said I wanted three more years," the winger told Esporte Interativo.

"The situation is difficult because of this. I really don’t know if it will be possible [to stay]. My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning games.

"I have a clear head and focused for the rest of the season that we have left.

“I think it’s difficult [to stay]. Let’s see what happens”

Willian was speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 home defeat against in the on Tuesday night, which leaves Lampard's men facing an uphill battle to qualify for the next round.

The Blues will travel to Allianz Arena for the second leg of the last-16 tie on March 18 needing to score at least four goals against a side who have yet to lose in Europe this season.

Lampard must now pick his players up ahead of a crucial Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea are fourth in the top-flight standings at the moment, three points ahead of fifth-placed in the race for the final Champions League spot with nine fixtures remaining.