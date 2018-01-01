William Muluya: Asante Kotoko will be under pressure to beat Kariobangi Sharks

The Shield Cup winners were held to a barren draw in the first leg, and a scoring draw or a win of any kind will see them through

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya is confident that his team has what it takes to claim a win away against Asante Kotoko.

The Shield Cup winners were held to a barren draw when the two teams faced each other last weekend, and a scoring draw or a win of any kind will see Sharks through. Muluya says the pressure will be on the away team and that will give his charges an advantage.

Article continues below

“Playing away is better, the home team will be under pressure and that might work for us. We are aiming at getting a win, a very possible thing; we played well at home, the only undoing was not getting the ball into the back of the net, but we will rectify that.

“Our league win against Sony Sugar is motivation and we hope it will give us the confidence we need to overcome Kotoko,” Muluya told Goal.com.

The winner of this match will qualify for the group stages of the competition.