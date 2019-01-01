Will Mo Salah & Alisson be fit or injured for Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The Reds have been handed a massive fitness boost ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't quite so fortunate

will welcome rivals to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides contesting the first North West Derby of the season.

Liverpool will travel to Manchester as league leaders and are enjoying an impeccable start to the campaign in which they have yet to drop a single point, while the Red Devils are currently enduing their worst-ever start to a top-flight season.

Will Alisson and Salah be fit vs Man Utd?

Jurgen Klopp's side will be buoyed by a triple injury boost in which first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, star forward Mohamed Salah and defender Joel Matip will all be available for the clash on Sunday.

international Alisson has been ruled out of action since the opening day victory over , in which he was forced off the pitch with an ankle injury. He has been covered by stand-in goalkeeper Adrian, who has retained a perfect record in the Premier League, but is expected to make way for despite Alisson spending over two months on the sidelines.

The goalkeeper has established himself as one of the game's star goalkeepers since moving to Anfield in 2018 from , and had not missed a single Premier League fixture before his injury on August 9.

Salah, meanwhile, has been given the green light to feature on Sunday despite fears surrounding a challenge from Leicester's Hamza Choudhury, which forced the Egyptian off the field.

Liverpool have confirmed that initial scans showed no significant injury beyond a twisted left ankle, with no ligament damage or fracture. What's more is that Salah was allowed to remain in Liverpool during the international break, giving him additional time for rest and recovery.

Matip is a third late fitness boost for Liverpool as they take on Man Utd after he picked up a knock against in September, leading him to miss games against Red Bull Salzburg and .

“I’m back in training and hopefully I will stay fit,” the defender said on Thursday. “I’m back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I’m needed, I will be there.

“Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I’m back, I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives.”

Man Utd injuries vs Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, is not so lucky with his side's injuries. He is set to be without the likes of goalkeeper David de Gea and Paul Pogba for Sunday's visit of the league leaders.

De Gea limped off the pitch during 's qualifier against on Tuesday with an abductor issue, while Pogba has missed five of Man Utd's past matches due to an ankle injury.

Pogba also was absent for international duty with , travelling to Dubai to work on his recovery.

"David needs a scan," Solskjaer said on Thursday. "I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it's just one of those things."

De Gea will be replaced by substitute goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is set to make his first Premier League appearance of the season against Liverpool.

"Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier," Solskjaer said of the France international.

"He had a scan after the game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot so hopefully he won't be too long, but he b make this game, no."

The two absentees will prove to be a major blow for Man Utd, who currently languish in 12th place in the Premier League and 15 points behind Liverpool, having won just one of their last four games and losing twice.

Solskjaer will be able to call on the likes of Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are set to return from their respective injuries.