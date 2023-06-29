Will Lionel Messi play in MLS All-Star game vs Arsenal?

Details about whether Lionel Messi will play in the MLS All-Star vs Arsenal friendly game.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and his arrival in MLS has generated a lot of excitement. Fans are eager to see him play in the United States, and the MLS All-Star game against Arsenal on July 19, 2023, would be a perfect opportunity for him to make his debut in the US.

But will Messi play the friendly match between MLS All-Star and Arsenal? GOAL takes a look.

Will Lionel Messi play MLS All-Star vs Arsenal?

While fans are desperate to find out whether Messi will actually play in the game, it must be noted that he has only just arrived in Miami and will need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Messi, who is set to be unveiled on July 16, won't be available for the star-studded clash that takes place three days later. Messi cannot participate as he has just arrived in Major League Soccer. It's evident that being a star in the MLS is a prerequisite for inclusion in the lineup.

The former PSG forward is not included in the roster for the game released by the MLS. Wayne Rooney is set to be the head coach of the All-Star team this year. A total of 26 players have been named to the squad, with the team determined by a combination of fan, player, and media voting, selections by Rooney and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber: MLS legend Kei Kamara and CF Montreal rising star Mathieu Choiniere.

When will Lionel Messi make his MLS debut?

Messi is anticipated to make his official debut alongside his Miami teammates when Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

The MLS All-Star game is a major event that will be watched by millions of people around the world. It would be a huge coup for MLS if Messi could play in the game, and it would help to generate even more excitement for the competition. However, it is now likely that fans will have to wait two more days to see him in the US.

Messi has said that he is excited to play in the United States. He sees it as a challenge to play in a new league. But fans will be counting the days until he is named on the team sheet for Inter Miami in July.

