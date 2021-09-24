Will Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter be brave with Mathoho?

Amakhosi take on Marumo Gallants on Sunday and need a positive result and a strong performance after last weekend’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Royal AM

After some poor results, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter’s selection calls will come under increasing scrutiny.

To be fair to Erick Matotho, he’s not been the only Chiefs defender under-performing, not only this season but last as well.

It’s clear though that the big man is lacking in confidence and he no longer looks the player who was an almost certainty to start in the heart of the Bafana Bafana defence two to three seasons back.





Despite his physique, Mathoho has been found wanting on aerial balls into the box, although it’s not a case of being out-muscled but rather due to poor positioning and a lack of alertness and awareness.

Baxter admitted this week to having concerns about balls into the Chiefs box, giving that as the reason for employing a third central defender.

“Against Baroka in the last 15 minutes, and even against Sundowns, we conceded goals by people changing play from one side to the other, and our distances were a bit wrong. And they ended up crossing, and we ended up with a man short in the centre,” he was quoted saying by the Sowetan .

“We gave up goals like that, despite playing well apart from that. If you remember the [first] goal against Sundowns, and goal against Baroka from the set play [by Denwin Farmer], it was at the far post."

Firstly it should be noted that the Soweto giants at times had similar problems last season – they conceded a number of weak goals from crosses and corners under previous coach Gavin Hunt.

Also, the problem with such thinking is that if the two central defenders were doing their jobs, and the wide players were also limiting balls into the box, there should be no need for a third centre-back. It leaves Chiefs short of creativity further forward.

Apart from the aerial issues, Mathoho is too often caught out by quick, nippy strikers. Here his size seems to work against him as the smaller men buzz around, leaving him flat-footed.





The question now is whether it’s time for Mathoho to sit out of the starting line-up, to give some of the newly-signed defenders such as Njabulo Ngcobo or Thabani Dube a chance?

Having recently handed Mathoho the captain's armband will make it harder for Baxter to drop him.

It would be great to see Mathoho bouncing back to his best, but it’s been some time since that was the case. And for now, surely Amakhosi can’t go on fielding a player low on confidence and struggling for form, especially when they have players waiting in the wings to be given a chance.



It would be a tough call for Baxter, to drop such a stalwart of the side. And the coach will likely still have loyalty towards the player from his (Baxter's) previous stint with Amakhosi six years back, when they won the league together.

Dube and Ngcobo apart, another option could be to bring Sifiso Hlanti into the middle – he’s done well there in the past. This would then allow Sibusiso Mabiliso to come in at left-back, which could also give Amakhosi an injection of fresh energy on the flank.

While he’s at it – sometimes a shake-up is needed and Chiefs seem in need of one, the re-introduction of Reeve Frosler at right-back, and the shifting of Njabulo Blom back into the engine room, may also be something Baxter would like to consider.

Frosler, who’s barely played this term, was one of Chiefs’ best players last season, as was Blom, for the latter though it was in central midfield as not as a full-back.