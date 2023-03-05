LAFC owner Will Ferell on what he'd do with MLS Cup: I'd use it to baptize babies in holy water and Coors Light!

- Ferrell would have unique day with MLS Cup
- LAFC topped Union to win title last season
- Club opened season with win
WHAT HAPPENED? There's a tradition in North America that sees players get to spend a day with a trophy, with many using that day to celebrate with friends and family in their hometown. But Ferrell, being who he is, certainly wouldn't want a normal celebration after seeing the team he owns, LAFC, win the 2022 MLS Cup in a historic clash with the Philadelphia Union.
WHAT THEY SAID:“I probably would go around the world baptizing babies in it," Ferrell told MLS Season Pass. "That would be the goal, yes. Filled with holy water and a little Coors Light. Then no one would have ever done that before. I think that's something that hasn't been done with the Cup.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferrell is one member of LAFC's star-studded ownership group, with the likes of Magic Johnson, Nomar Garciaparra and Mia Hamm. The Hollywood actor is frequently seen at LAFC games, including Saturday's season-opener against the Portland Timbers: a 3-2 LAFC win.
WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? After winning MLS Cup, LAFC will begin their CONCACAF Champions League campaign on Thursday against Aljuelense.