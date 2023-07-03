Will Bayern Munich make a second bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after seeing €70m offer rejected? Transfer plan revealed

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning a second bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after seeing an initial €70 million (£60m/$76m) offer rejected.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs frontman has seen a move speculated on for some time, with major silverware still proving elusive for the England captain. Having been heavily linked with Manchester giants City and United in the recent past, a move to mainland Europe is now being discussed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bundesliga champions Bayern remain in the market for a proven No.9 after seeing Robert Lewandowski leave for Barcelona in 2022. Kane has emerged as their top target, with one approach for Tottenham and England’s all-time leading scorer being knocked back.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Fabrizio Romano, an improved offer is in the pipeline. He has told his YouTube channel: “During the week Bayern for the very first time submitted a bid for Harry Kane, €70m plus add-ons, absolutely not enough to convince Tottenham. It was not even a negotiation. Tottenham immediately said no to that kind of possibility, and they didn't consider that bid as something concrete or serious. Now they want to try again for Harry Kane, so they will take some time, then they will submit a new proposal, let's see if it is going to be verbal or official, but Bayern will try again for Harry Kane. It's not going to be easy because Tottenham want to fight to keep the player and Levy will make it more than complicated, but Bayern want to try again.”

WHAT NEXT? Kane is approaching the final year of his contract in north London, with there no indication that an extension will be signed, so Spurs are being forced to consider a sale while they can still a demand a fee – with the Premier League outfit said to be holding out for a nine-figure asking price.