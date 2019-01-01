Live Scores
African All Stars

Wilfried Zaha urges Crystal Palace to 'move on' after Liverpool defeat

Comments()
Getty Images
The Eagles gave away their lead in the second-half and suffered a narrow defeat at Anfield on Saturday

Wilfried Zaha has urged his Crystal Palace teammates 'to take the positives and move on' after their 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Roy Hodgson's men gave the Reds a difficult time in Saturday's league meeting but succumbed to a narrow loss in the seven-goal thriller.

The Ivorian star played a key role in the match, combining with Andros Townsend to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

Editors' Picks

But Mohamed Salah's brace and goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the second-half downed the Selhurst Park outfit despite James Tomkins and Max Meyer's efforts.

The result was Crystal Palace's second Premier League loss on the bounce and leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

Article continues below

Apparently disappointed by the outcome of Saturday's game, Zaha who was on parade for the entire action encouraged his teammates to build on their performance.

Next up for Crystal Palace is an FA Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday before visiting Southampton for their next Premier League match on January 30.

Next article:
‘The defensive guy’ broke Barcelona’s dominance – Mourinho
Next article:
Ex-Gunner Kanu salutes Arsenal after Chelsea triumph
Next article:
'Not a good idea' for Arnautovic to play amid transfer speculation - Pellegrini
Next article:
'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Ferdinand savages Jorginho after Arsenal reverse
Next article:
Saturday's Caf Champions League review: AS Vita thump Simba, Constantine stun TP Mazembe
Close