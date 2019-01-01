Wilfried Bony completes Al-Arabi loan move from Swansea

The Cote d'Ivoire international has departed the Liberty Stadium outfit to team up with the Qatari side

Swansea City have announced the loan move of Wilfried Bony to Qatari Stars League side Al-Arabi till the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined the Swans in July 2013 on a four-year contract from Vitesse and scored 26 goals in 54 league appearances before moving to Manchester City in 2015.

The attacker failed to replicate his impressive form at Swansea for the Citizens, managing six Premier League goals in 36 games and was subsequently loaned to Stoke City.

In August 2017, Bony returned to the Liberty Stadium outfit and scored three goals in all competitions, failing to complete the 2017-18 season after a lingering Hamstring injury and could not help as his side relegated to the English Championship.

After nine months on the sideline, the former Sparta Praha player returned to action and made seven appearances this season for Graham Potter’s men, scoring once.

However, with his contract expected to expire at the end of the season, the striker sealed a temporary move on transfer deadline day to the Qatari side subject to international clearance.

“Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has joined Qatar club Al-Arabi on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance,” read a statement from the club website.

“Bony, who sees his Swans contract expire this summer, will spend the remainder of the current campaign with the Doha-based club after finalising his move today.

“Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Wilfried for his service to the club over his two spells, and wish him well in his new challenge.”

In a reaction to the move, Bony thanked Swansea City for helping him regain his form.

"I am pleased to announce that I have joined Al-Arabi on Loan for the rest of the season," Bony tweeted.

"I would like to sincerely Thank Swansea City and their Fans for their support during my injury and I would like to Thank everyone who helped me regain my fitness

Bony could make his debut for his new club when they take on Al Rayyan on Friday.