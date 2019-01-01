Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester City midfielder returns for Bournemouth clash

After missing his side’s last two games due to an injury, the Nigeria international is back to marshal the Foxes’ midfield

Wilfred Ndidi has been included in ’s starting XI against Bournemouth in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The international missed the Foxes’ previous two games against and after suffering a hamstring injury.

Ndidi will sit in front of the back-four and behind Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in midfield.

The 22-year-old, who was the 2018-19 top tackler last season, has continued with his solid defensive displays this term, helping the Foxes keep a clean sheet in two appearances.

The combative midfielder also grabbed his first goal of the season against to help the King Power Stadium outfit avoid defeat on August 18.

He will hope to deliver another impressive performance against Bournemouth in front of their home fans.