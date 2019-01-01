Wijnaldum limps off during Liverpool's clash with Watford due to apparent hamstring injury

The Dutchman was replaced by Andrew Robertson after suffering an innocuous issue in the second half of the Premier League encounter at Anfield

midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off the pitch midway through the second half of a 2-0 win over at Anfield on Saturday due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds shortly before the interval after a lightning-fast break, cutting inside expertly before firing into the far corner of the net.

The Egyptian added a second with a superb piece of improvisation from close range in stoppage time at the end of the match to round off an eighth-successive victory for the home side.

Sadio Mane thought he had headed Liverpool two up early in the second half, but VAR ruled that he was fractionally offside, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Wijnaldum sat down holding his hamstring moments later, with Jurgen Klopp bringing on Andrew Robertson in his stead for the final portion of the game.

The international received treatment on the pitch initially, before limping over to the touchline in considerable discomfort.

Liverpool will now be sweating on his fitness ahead of a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final fixture on Wednesday.

The Reds are also due in action the day before, but Klopp has confirmed an inexperienced squad will face in a quarter-final tie with their commitments in taking priority.

Liverpool are fighting on all trophy fronts this season, progressing in the once again while also storming clear at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp's side conquered Europe by beating in an all-English final last season, which made up for the disappointment of finishing a single point behind in the title race.

Liverpool have been tipped to end a 30-year wait for domestic glory come May, however, with some experts even predicting that they could emulate 's 2003-04 invincibles.

Article continues below

The Merseyside outfit moved 11 points clear at the summit with their latest victory, with second-placed scheduled to play host to later on Saturday.

The Reds will not resume their Premier League campaign until Boxing Day, when they come up against the Foxes themselves at the King Power Stadium.

A tough trip to will follow on January 2, three days before a derby meeting with in the third round of the .