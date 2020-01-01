Why Ziyech is a big player for Chelsea - Ashley Cole

The former Blues defender has spoken excitedly about the Morocco international’s impact since his arrival at Stamford Bridge

Ashley Cole has praised the contribution of Hakim Ziyech to and believes he is a big player for the club.

The winger teamed up with the Stamford Bridge outfit from Dutch side in the summer, having previously agreed with the switch in February.

Ziyech has been turning heads since overcoming his injury problems, which saw him missed the Blues opening six games.

More teams

The international opened his goal account for Chelsea in his first start for the club against Krasnodar in a game.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The 27-year-old winger then scored his second goal for Frank Lampard’s men and his first Premier League strike against last month.

The forward delivered another eye-catching performance in Chelsea’s victory over last weekend, bagging two assists in the outing.

Cole, who is currently the coach of the Blues academy, is impressed with the impact of the winger at the club so far.

“We saw the quality of him last year in the Champions League and the impact he had at Ajax, and he has gone under the radar a bit due to the injury,” Cole told the club website .

“But he has come back now and he looks fit, he looks like he is enjoying the way Frank plays, and enjoying playing with his team-mates here.

“He is using that wand of a left foot to perfection at times and he pulled the strings [against Sheffield United]. So I think he is a big player for Chelsea.”

Cole, who spent eight years at Stamford Bridge, has also lauded the productive partnership between the Morroco international and Reece James.

“The relationship they had in the game, they are starting to really forge a good partnership,” he continued.

“Ziyech likes to pop inside and give James the space to attack which is a strength of his, and it is difficult to mark when you come into those little pockets and little areas.

“Then when Ziyech gets on his left foot, he has great runners like Timo Werner who loves to run off the centre-back’s shoulder with the quality that he has, so it is exciting watching them in attacking form.

“But also I am happy that yes, Chelsea conceded a goal, but they are definitely looking defensively stronger and more solid as a unit now.”

Ziyech has scored two goals and provided three assists in seven games across all competitions for Chelsea and will be expected to continue his sterling performances after the international break.