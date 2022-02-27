Why was Joel Matip's goal for Liverpool vs Chelsea in Carabao Cup final ruled out by VAR?

Joel Matip appeared to have given Liverpool the lead against Chelsea in the second half of Sunday's Carabao Cup final, but the goal was chalked off due to an offside call on Virgil van Dijk.

Matip headed in from close range in the 67th minute of a scoreless final, setting off wild scenes of celebration at Wembley.

But Stuart Attwell was summoned to the VAR monitor in the aftermath of the goal and, after a brief review, he waved off the Cameroon defender's goal.

Why was Matip's goal disallowed?

Sadio Mane got on the end of a floated free kick for Liverpool, and the Senegal star's header across the face of goal was nodded home by Matip from just inches away.

However, replays showed Van Dijk – who was in an offside position – had impeded Chelsea defender Reece James, who had been attempting to follow Mane.

Because Van Dijk interfered with James' ability to contest the header with Mane, the goal was disallowed.

