Why was Inter's Alexis Sanchez shown red card against Liverpool in Champions League last 16?

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez was sent off after he received a second yellow card in the 63rd minute on Tuesday against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League last 16.

The dismissal came just moments after team-mate Lautaro Martinez cut the aggregate deficit to 2-1 with a curling shot from outside the box.

Sanchez's challenge on Fabinho for the second yellow was controversial in the eyes of Inter, who thought he won the ball fairly. Down a man, they failed to finish off their comeback.

Why was Inter's Alexis Sanchez shown red card?

In the first half, Sanchez raked Thiago's leg with a clumsy challenge and apologised to the Liverpool midfielder afterwards.

Then, he followed through on a tackle into Fabinho to earn an early exit.

Sanchez made contact with the ball on the latter incident, but the second part of the sliding motion was deemed dangerous enough to warrant a second yellow.

“The regret is Sanchez, because Liverpool really were shaken by Lautaro’s goal and I wanted to see what happened after that," said Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.

Added Lautaro: "It’s just too difficult at this level to play when down to 10 men.”

Two yellows and Alexis Sanchez is off. Fair decision? 👀 pic.twitter.com/exQGJF7IF5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 8, 2022

⚽️ Martínez 61'

🟥 Sánchez 63'



How quickly things change...#UCL pic.twitter.com/tCI4jd6YNH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022

Henry slams decision

Thierry Henry slammed the second yellow card from the CBS studio, saying there was nothing Sanchez could do to avoid contact.

"Sometimes the referee just goes by the book," he said. "What's he supposed to do? He gets the ball, obviously your foot is going to go up because you're kicking the ball away.

"You don't have time to take your foot away. It's impossible. If you play football, it's not a yellow.

