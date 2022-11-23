Why is South Korea's Heung-min Son wearing a mask at the World Cup?

If South Korea are to have an impact at World Cup 2022 in Qatar, they will need Heung-min Son to be on top of his game. The Tottenham star has been dazzling in the Premier League over the past number of seasons and he comes onto football's biggest stage for the third - and potentially final - time with his country.

However, the 30-year-old goal-getter will have an unusual look when he lines up against Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in Group H. His face will be partially covered by a mask, but it's not a fashion statement.

So what's it all about then? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Why is Heung-min Son wearing a mask at the World Cup?

Heung-min Son is wearing a face mask at the World Cup as a protective measure after suffering a facial injury.

The mask is designed to shield the facial bones from impact and thus it minimises the risk of further injury, which could affect his chances of playing.

Son sustained the injury while playing for Tottenham in a Champions League clash against Marseille at the beginning of November, suffering a fractured eye socket when he collided with Chancel Mbemba.

The eye injury required surgery to ensure a full recovery and concerns mounted that it would rule him out of the South Korea World Cup squad.

"We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye," a statement from Tottenham explained. "Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

However, the prognosis was positive for the Tigers of Asia and he was passed fit to play. In an Instagram post, Son said: "Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too.

"I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny."

While face masks are not a common sight in football, a number of high profile players have worn them while playing. Antonio Rudiger, for example, wore one while playing for Germany at Euro 2020, while Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to don one back in September.

Interestingly, while Aubameyang needed to wear the mask while playing due to injury, he has also produced superhero masks as part of celebrations. Others have mimicked this approach, with Mexico striker Raul Jimenez doing likewise in games for Benfica and Wolves.

