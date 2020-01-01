Why Morrison and co. were left out of Simba SC squad

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting maximum points to catch up with runaway leaders Yanga SC

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has explained why the likes of Bernard Morrison were left out of the team's trip to Mbeya City.

Wekundu wa msimbazi come into the match high on confidence after good outings in Caf and Mainland League assignments.

Ibrahim Ajibu, Larry Bwalya, David Kameta, Kennedy Juma, Charles Ilanfya are other players who have been left out of the matchday squad.

New signing Thadeo Lwanga has also been left out since he cannot be involved despite signing for Wekundu wa Msimbazi. He will have to wait until December 15 when the transfer window officially opens.

"I decided to take with me the players I will use in the game against Mbeya on Sunday," Vandenbroeck told reporters when asked why the aforementioned players have been left behind.

"They have been involved in our past assignments and when a decision is made, it is basically tactical depending on the opponent we are playing against.

"There is no other reason why they have been left behind."

Mbeya City have not been performing well in the Tanzanian top-tier. In the 14 games they have played, they have managed to get just two wins, six draws and as many losses. They have also scored just six goals and conceded 15.

As a result, they are 15th on the log with 12 points, 14 less than Wekundu wa Msimbazi who are third on the table. The reigning champions have played 12 games winning eight of those, drawing twice and losing as many.

However, the Belgian coach is not expecting an easy outing.

"It is true Mbeya have initially struggled in the league and are not in a good position," Vandenbroeck added.

"But, they have shown much improvement in their recent five games. They have performed well and not as bad as they had started. It will be a tough game."

On Saturday, Dodoma Jiji FC will host Gwambina FC while Polisi Tanzania will play Ruvu Shooting.

The 27-time champions, who are also the league leaders Yanga SC, will be away to Mwadui FC in their next league assignment.