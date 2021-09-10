A star turn at Anfield was moved out of his usual position when turning out for England in World Cup qualification action

Jurgen Klopp remains puzzled as to why England or anybody else would want to tinker with Trent Alexander-Arnold's playing position, with the Liverpool boss saying: "Why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?"

Talk of the Anfield academy graduate being moved further up the field is nothing new, with his technical qualities and delivery from the flanks marking him out for a more creative role.

Gareth Southgate opted to take on that experiment during the latest international break, with his Three Lions side in World Cup qualification action, and Alexander-Arnold was handed a midfield berth in the 4-0 win over Andorra.

What has been said?

Alexander-Arnold has admitted to finding a positional switch difficult, as he failed to sparkle as planned, and Klopp wonders why questions continue to be asked of a man that epitomises what a modern-day full-back is all about.

"If you watch our games, Trent's position already changed when possible," the Liverpool boss told reporters.

"No need to make him a midfielder now. A shame we talk about this in 2021, good players play everywhere - Trent plays right-wing, everywhere. He can play midfield. More a six than eight.

"But why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I struggle to understand how you can think that.

"Some people think he could be more influential in midfield. How is it possible to be more influential than Trent Alexander-Arnold? We use him as good as we can."

Who is available this weekend?

Liverpool are set to be without their Brazilian contingent when taking in a trip to Leeds on Sunday, with Roberto Firmino nursing a knock while Alisson and Fabinho are being barred from playing after the Reds blocked them from linking up with the Brazil squad.

On that issue, Klopp said: "The players love to play, that's what they do.

"It's really not OK, we didn't decide the players couldn't go. We're still in a pandemic. We have to be on top of that until the end of it. We get tested three times a week and that means [if any positives] we quarantine."

While the South American trio will be unavailable at Elland Road, Naby Keita has returned to Merseyside safely after being caught up in a reported coup d’état in Guinea and Virgil van Dijk is raring to go after picking up a slight knock with the Netherlands.

"What happened in Guinea of course, Naby is here and well but it's not good," Klopp said.

"We're not influencing that, we just bring them back ASAP. We organised the flight and in the end the European players could leave.

"Virgil is fine, trained yesterday.

"His injury track record is one injury. I saw it (for the Netherlands) and I was in contact with my assistant. I asked if he was OK and I was told 'not sure', but after the game he gave a thumbs up and it was all fine."

