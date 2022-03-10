Why do Liverpool fans sing Dua Lipa's song 'One Kiss'? Lyrics, video & how chart hit became an Anfield anthem

Some football fans might have been left befuddled as they watched the Liverpool players and fans celebrated their 2021-22 Carabao Cup win by dancing and singing along to the lyrics of ‘One Kiss’ by Dua Lipa.

Jurgen Klopp described the moment by saying “It was really nice to celebrate with the people after a long time without an opportunity to celebrate something”.

Hinting towards the fact that Liverpool players and supporters were unable to celebrate their Premier League win together due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was Liverpool’s first trophy since then and so a first opportunity to celebrate with the fans, but why this particular song? GOAL takes a look.

Why do Liverpool fans sing 'One Kiss' by Dua Lipa?

The love affair between Liverpool fans and ‘One Kiss’ by Dua Lipa, began when she performed the top chart hit at the 2018 Champions League final, which took place in Kyiv, Ukraine.

When UEFA initially announced that a performance was to take place prior to kick off, there seemed to be a sense of scepticism around the idea, in that it was going against tradition and becoming similar to the proceedings of American sports.

While some football fans may still be unsure about the concept, the 30,000 Liverpool fans who had travelled 1,800 miles to make it to the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, were certainly on board as they bellowed out the lyrics to ‘One Kiss’.

Despite losing 3-1 to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side, in the days that followed, videos of Liverpool fans singing the song went viral over social media, and so a new tradition was born.

One kiss is all it takes 😘🏆 pic.twitter.com/hPRAvP8OZJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2022

"One of the highlights of the night was definitely seeing the video of all the Liverpool fans chanting along to One Kiss afterwards,” Dua Lipa told Liverpool's official website in 2020. "I felt very honoured."

What are the lyrics to 'One Kiss' by Dua Lipa?

Which football team does Dua Lipa support?

In an interview with WIRED, Dua Lipa described herself as an "Honorary Liverpool supporter" and also went on to say that she "loves Liverpool, it’s always got a special place in my heart."

However, some Liverpool fans may be disappointed to learn that her allegiances are split. In the same WIRED interview, she revealed: "My dad and brother support Arsenal, and I think I would be getting in a lot of trouble if I said that I just support Liverpool."

Liverpool vs Arsenal, the Dua Lipa derby?

Do Liverpool fans sing any other Dua Lipa songs?

Despite the three-time Grammy-winning artist releasing several big hits since that Champions League final, 'One Kiss' seems to be the main one which has stuck with the Liverpool fans.

Although, her 2022 ‘Future Nostalgia’ concert in Liverpool may strike a new chord with Reds fans.

What is Dua Lipa's song 'One Kiss' about?

‘Falling in love is easy’ is the general theme of this Multi-Platinum award winning romantic song.

Lyrically, the song states that - ‘One kiss is all it takes, Fallin' in love with me’, manifesting that one kiss is all it takes to fall in love with the Albanian-born English singer, Dua Lipa.

The song was of course sung and performed by Dua Lipa but produced by Scottish DJ and producer, Calvin Harris.

