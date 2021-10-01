Why Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter should turn to Mashiane

Amakhosi take on AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon, looking to end a three-match winless streak in the league

Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane has endured a tough start to the new season - he's yet to play a single minute.

Mashiane usually operates as a left-winger, but regularly also plays as a left-back or wing-back.

It's an area of the field which Chiefs have significantly bolstered in the off-season, having signed Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Keagan Dolly.

That has resulted in the 23-year-old Mashiane, who made such good steps last season, having his progress halted abruptly.

When playing further up the field, Mashiane can be a potential game-breaker, thanks to his skill, his ability to beat defenders in one-on-ones, and his pace.

With Amakhosi's strike force currently looking blunt - due to injuries and players lacking form - it may be just the time for Mashiane to be unleashed.

Coincidentally, it was the match against AmaZulu in January, also in Durban, roughly midway through the campaign, which marked an upturn in the player's fortunes.





Until then, he had been battling with injury and struggled to make the squad when fit - he'd only played 28 minutes of league football ahead of the clash with Usuthu.

To say that he set the game on fire would be an overstatement. But he did have an excellent game for Gavin Hunt's side and played his part in the 1-0 win which helped arrest a seven-match winless run.

And boosted by that showing, he scored in the next match against Cape Town City and then added another goal plus an assist in the game after that, against TTM.

Article continues below

Therafter, he received a call-up for Bafana Bafana's Cosafa squad and went on to play frequently for Chiefs, even if he didn't add too many more goals and assists.

But a change of coaches, and as mentioned, a bunch of new signings, has once more put the skids on his stop-start career with Chiefs.

The timing may just be right though for this undoubtedly talented player to get another chance with the Glamour Boys, one he must seize if he does - his team needs him right now.