Why ‘Jose Mourinho cannot retire’ amid Fenerbahce frustration as ex-Chelsea star Geremi backs ‘The Special One’ to continue winning ‘biggest games in the world’

Jose Mourinho “cannot retire”, says former Chelsea star Geremi, with the Portuguese considered capable of winning the “biggest games in the world”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The self-anointed ‘Special One’ has made a habit of doing that over the course of his remarkable coaching career. Major silverware has been secured in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter and Manchester United boss Mourinho is currently working in Turkey with Fenerbahce. He has cut a frustrated figure at times in Istanbul, leading to questions being asked of his short and long-term future.

Article continues below

AFP

DID YOU KNOW

Mourinho has stated his desire to be a success at Fener, with a year left to run on his contract, and there is no suggestion that the outspoken 62-year-old is ready to pack in trophy-chasing bids any time soon.

WHAT GEREMI SAID

That is welcome news for Geremi, who worked with Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, with the ex-Cameroon international, who was speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest FIFA Club World Cup betting odds, saying: "Jose Mourinho cannot retire this summer. He loves football too much, and I can’t imagine him being away from the football pitch.

“I spent some great years with Jose, and I know him as a person. He might want to take a rest, but make no mistake, he will be back with a new challenge.

“He is still younger than a lot of managers out there, and he has the character to win the biggest games in the world.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO?

Mourinho has seen questions asked of his ability to deliver tangible success as regularly as he once did, with his coaching blueprint having to be tinkered with, but he remains as passionate as ever when it comes to winning and loves nothing more than silencing his doubters.