Why Jack Grealish wears his socks low - England star’s unusual style explained

The midfielder has become well known for his distinctive look on the field, which includes a small set of shin pads that barely cover his lower legs

Why does Jack Grealish wear his socks so low with small shin pads?

Grealish has emerged as one of the most prominent players in English football since helping Aston Villa return to the Premier League in 2019 and then joining Manchester City on a mega-deal. He is a key contributor in all competitions and is part of the club's push to finally win the Champions League.

The 27-year-old could raise his reputation with strong performances to close the 2022-23 season, but many neutral supporters may wonder why he opts to play with socks that barely cover the bottom of his legs.

GOAL is here to offer a full explanation for the England star's unusual style.

Why does Jack Grealish wear low socks?

Grealish shows off his ballooning calve muscles by wearing junior-sized shin pads - a choice that some have speculated comes from a desire to move across the pitch more freely and keep better control of the ball.

He has previously claimed that he feels restricted in large socks and shin pads; however, although he is not technically breaking any rules, several referees have pulled him up over a lack of protection over the course of his career.

What has Jack Grealish said about his socks?

Grealish finally explained the reason behind his unique on-field attire prior to being named in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

"Obviously your socks are supposed to go above your calves," said the mercurial midfielder. "But one year when I was here [at Aston Villa], the socks once shrunk in the wash. So they wouldn’t go higher.

"That season, I ended up playing really well. So it became a superstitious thing for me. I thought ‘I’m going to keep doing this because I’ve done well’."

Grealish also moved to quash a rumour that he has been trying to emulate Manchester United legend George Best, who was well known for gliding past defenders while sporting socks that came just above his ankles.

"A lot of people say that it’s because of George Best," he said. "While I love him and admire so much what he did, that isn’t the reason."

Jack Grealish stats

Grealish began his professional career at Villa back in 2012, and racked up 213 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 32 goals and laying on 43 assists. The talented playmaker took his game to new heights under Dean Smith, who became head coach at Villa Park in 2018, and finally earned his first England cap in a UEFA Nations League draw against Denmark in December 2020.

Since joining Manchester City, Grealish has made 84 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 times and assisting 15 times as of the start of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.