Why is Brighton vs Crystal Palace postponed? Rail strike explained

The Premier League meeting between Brighton and Crystal Palace - due to take place on September 17 - has been postponed.

First A23 derby of the season will be moved

Rail strike is the reason for postponement

Other PL games could suffer same fate

WHAT HAPPENED? The recent UK rail strikes have caused a host of problems across industries around London. Football has become the latest victim and a Premier League fixture in a week and a half's time has been struck down due to the subsequent travel issues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This fixture is one that supporters of both clubs look for as soon as the fixture lists are released. Despite almost 50 miles separating the two stadiums, it is considered one of the current derbies in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A new date will have to be found for the match. On the same day, Leicester are facing Tottenham in north London and that fixture may also have to be rearranged.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Both clubs wanted the match to take place on the original date and there has been a continued dialogue in order to achieve this with all relevant authorities, including Sussex and Surrey Police, other local emergency services and agencies, Brighton & Hove City Council, the Premier League and Crystal Palace.

"Following these discussions, and having carefully evaluated all the factors, the unanimous recommendation of the Safety Advisory Group was to postpone the fixture with the full support of the Premier League."

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE TWO TEAMS: With an already-packed football calendar, it will be almost impossible to reschedule the match before the start of the World Cup. That may mean the two teams will have to face off twice after the turn of the new year.