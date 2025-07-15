'This is why I hate London' - England striker Ivan Toney rages after his car is broken into during summer break from Al-Ahli duty

Ivan Toney is raging after seeing his car broken into during a summer break, with the Al-Ahli striker saying: “This is why I hate London.”

England international Toney bid farewell to the Premier League in August 2024 when completing a £40 million ($54m) transfer away from Brentford. He headed to the Saudi Pro League and penned a lucrative contract.

With club football in the Middle East shutting down during the post-season, Toney has headed back to his homeland. The Northampton native made a point of returning to the English capital, where he once represented the Bees.

The 29-year-old is wishing he had not bothered, with his luxury vehicle being targeted by opportunistic thieves. They smashed the window of his car, leaving Toney to say on Instagram: “This is why I hate London.”

Toney could be heading back to England in September if he makes Thomas Tuchel’s next Three Lions squad. They are set to face Andorra at Villa Park in another 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Toney, who has seven senior international caps to his name, was recalled for England’s last round of fixtures - stepping off the bench in a friendly defeat to Senegal. He will be looking forward to getting back to Saudi Arabia, where he hit 30 goals for Al-Ahli in his debut campaign.